Capture page missing
I am using the latest version 6.4.3171.103 and capture page is missing.
mib3berlin
@pronviv
Hi, it is still there:
Do you use a custom menu or a preset?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
No, I was not aware you could on Android.
@pronviv
Hm, this menu is shown if you are on the Speed Dial page.
Does it appear on a web page?
@mib3berlin
No, that is on a page. There is no share on the speed dial. I just discovered it is missing from private mode, only.
@pronviv
Aha, private mode.
This was a bug:
VAB-7900
Capturing screenshots of private tabs shouldn't be possible
It is fixed and it is not possible to capture a page in private mode anymore.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
Ouch. Could it be put back in as an option?
@pronviv
I fear no, I guess this is because of security reasons.
No idea why this could be one.
Thank you. I will try putting in a feature request.