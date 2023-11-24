Opening Links in SAME tab, please
-
hi, i've been using vivaldi for a few months, and i've been getting increasingly annoyed at links constantly opening in new tabs. there are so many ways of opening things in the background, but how do i set it to just open in the same tab? all the relevant posts about this topic are from 2018 or earlier when i try to look for it.
-
mib3berlin
@Dontask
Hi, it depends where you are, in the forum internal links open in the same tab, external links in a new tab.
If I need to open a link in the same tab I use the context menu > Open Link.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Dontask Vote for Option to Always Reuse Active Tab.
Right-click, Open Link is a good workaround while we are waiting.
-
barbudo2005
Look this post and apply "Current":
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91408/links-not-opening-in-new-tab/15
-
@barbudo2005 thank you very much
-
@Pesala how do i vote?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Dontask Vote for the first post of the linked feature request if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).