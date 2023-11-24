Save download Location per Domain
-
unknown81311
for example when downloading from example .com, and I have not saved any settings yet, I can click always save file to default download location, and then check the for only [current website] option and it will not show the download menu for downloads form that website.
After checking saving for current site it wouldn't effect the general always save file to default download location, so if that setting was not changed prior, it will still ask if downloaded from other websites.
-
@unknown81311 Hi, you can vote for this feature request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24289/remember-path-for-downloads-by-domain