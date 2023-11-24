Bing on speed dial / Google in address bar?
-
kennybairdhome
Hi, I want to help you by using bing, but - much as I hate it - google is much better. Is there a way to use google in the address bar, but bing in Speed Dial? That way, I could use google for complex searches, but bing via speed dial if it is an obvious search, and that way you get paid?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kennybairdhome The search bar on the Start Page remembers the last-used search engine, so just use Bing there, or Ecosia if you hate Bing.
See Settings, Search for the available options.
-
kennybairdhome
Brilliant, thank you. I did not know that.
-
@kennybairdhome You can use any of the built-in search engines to support Vivaldi, except Wikipedia and Google (obviously). It doesn't have to be Bing.