Minor update for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a fix for the crash on pressing the Vivaldi button when desktop site is in custom menu.
MrDanielHarka
Thanks!
Aaron Translator
Thanks!
[Crash] Vivaldi crashes when tapping the Vivaldi logo (VAB-8296)
Hopefully a snapshot will be released soon with this fix. After all, I only use snapshots on a daily basis.
Duthcorund
Great!
Why the latest available version in AppGallery is still 6.2?
Aaron Translator
The regular Huawei App Gallery for european phones with EMUI. The latest version is 6.2.
No updates.