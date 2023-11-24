@stanevBTL said in Cannot download from https://web.telegram.org:

Nothing happens and when I press the “Open” button - nothing is downloaded, nothing is open.

I disabled the internal ad-blocker of Vivaldi and the Stands ad-blocker - still, nothing is downloaded.

That can happen if you are on a https:// page and click on a http:// link (http without the s) and NOTHING happens, no warning, nothing. You have to open the link in a new tab (right click/open link in new tab) and at that point it works because the http:// link it's on a page on its own.

Another stupid thing introduced due to "sEcUrITy rEaSoNs" by chrome devs, and Vivaldi devs never did anything about it either.

Try to copy the page you are visiting (copy the url address) and the link of the file you want to download here (right click/ copy link address) and paste them here so we can hel troubleshooting the problem.

Make sure you have vivaldi://settings/addressbar/ "Show full address"