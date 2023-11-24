Cannot download from https://web.telegram.org
I saw there is a topic about something similar (or the same) with the web panel.
But I am not using a web panel, just the regular website in a regular tab.
When I try to download an attached file (image, video, .7z...) the Save dialogue is shown, but when I press the “Save as...“ button, the dialogue is hidden and nothing happens - no Browse dialogue is shown, nothing starts downloading.
Nothing happens and when I press the “Open” button - nothing is downloaded, nothing is open.
I disabled the internal ad-blocker of Vivaldi and the Stands ad-blocker - still, nothing is downloaded.
I have the same issue on two PCs - one with win10 64 bit and the other with win7 64 bit.
Vivaldi version is 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit), but the problem is much older.
mib3berlin
@stanevBTL
Hi, I cant test this but you can check chrome://settings/downloads
if the Chromium security feature block the download.
Does the download work on other pages?
Cheers, mib
I forgot to mention, that downloading from Telegram works on Chrome.
In Vivaldi downloading works everywhere (on all webpages), except in Telegram, at least I have not noticed any problems with other websites.
There is no security in chrome://settings/downloads (see image attached):
@stanevBTL You also forgot to mention what url you're downloading from. Give an example file to download. Not everyone has a Telegram account. Give a link to files that can be downloaded by everyone.
I do not know the URL, here is what is shown on the screen, when I press “Download” in the Telegram pop-up menu:
@stanevBTL I don't have a TG account...
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
mib3berlin
@stanevBTL
I am sorry, meant chrome://downloads
If the download is blocked a popup appear with:
Cancel / Keep
Cheers, mib
I opened that in a separate window - nothing is shown there, no popups, no warnings, nothing happens.
I will try that on a third PC, I think it has no extensions installed and I will feed back.
That can happen if you are on a https:// page and click on a http:// link (http without the s) and NOTHING happens, no warning, nothing. You have to open the link in a new tab (right click/open link in new tab) and at that point it works because the http:// link it's on a page on its own.
Another stupid thing introduced due to "sEcUrITy rEaSoNs" by chrome devs, and Vivaldi devs never did anything about it either.
Try to copy the page you are visiting (copy the url address) and the link of the file you want to download here (right click/ copy link address) and paste them here so we can hel troubleshooting the problem.
Make sure you have vivaldi://settings/addressbar/ "Show full address"
I cannot copy the URL- when I put the mouse over an item to download, I do not get the regular popup menu, it gets overridden, possibly by some script.
I get some custom popup menu:
I tried on a third device, win10 64 bit, maybe an older version of Vivaldi, with absolutely no extensions installed. The device is used rarely, I believe it has no significant cash.
Still the same - links are not open, only the “Save as...” dialogue.
@stanevBTL No idea and since I don't use Telegram, there's no way I can check what's wrong with the site.
How do you download the image at all if there is no context menu? Does TG allow you to download images? I see no download option in your screenshot.
Try opening dev.tools (F12) then retry the download and look in the Console and Network tabs for errors.
Also check in Vivaldi:
chrome://settings/content/automaticDownloads
Try to add
https://web.telegram.orgthere
DoctorG Ambassador
Oh, a old fixed bug is living again.
Saw such for Whatsapp.
@stanevBTL Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Please report the bug and i confirm it in tracker.
-
I added it in “Allowed to automatically download multiple files” - I succeeded to download an MP4 file, but nothing else, neither JPG, nor .7z.
I will, but won't be able to do it before Monday. It should not be urgent, anyway.
@Pathduck , the report is created: VB-101926.
Thanks for the assistance!