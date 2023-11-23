Prioritizing Tasks
Hello Community,
I find the task panel useful and have it synchronized with a task list on my mobile phone.
When it comes to work on tasks I'd like to have a list that is prioritized by urgency and importance. I think of two sliders in the task editing window, so that I can slide to s.th. like "days to finish" e.g. "3" and use the second slider to set the importance, s. th. like"not important", "little important" etc. you get the idea.
Would it be very invasive to implement such a feature?
Kind regards,
a thankful user.
Ah the Eisenhower method of task management. I don't think the iCalendar standard Vivaldi implements here has some parameters for this, but only state and due date. I think the proposal is interesting so you get my vote, but I doubt this will be implemented. Just like I think my proposal to show a Kanban board to organize tasks won't ever see the light of day (which is essentially just another 2 dimensional sorting of tasks just like the Eisenhower you suggest)