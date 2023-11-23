Hello Community,

I find the task panel useful and have it synchronized with a task list on my mobile phone.

When it comes to work on tasks I'd like to have a list that is prioritized by urgency and importance. I think of two sliders in the task editing window, so that I can slide to s.th. like "days to finish" e.g. "3" and use the second slider to set the importance, s. th. like"not important", "little important" etc. you get the idea.

Would it be very invasive to implement such a feature?

Kind regards,

a thankful user.