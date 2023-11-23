[Solved] Increase tab height
Reading the previous posts on this issue was more confusing than helpful. Not stacking tabs, hiding panels etc.
All I want to do is increase the tab height from, the default
5 or 6 mm to 10 or 11mm.
Does somebody know how to do this without screwing up my browser?
Manjaro Xfce 6.1 kernel
All advice welcomed.
mib3berlin
@Cencar
Hi, there is no setting for this in Vivaldi, you can increase the UI zoom in Settings > Appearance to 115 or 120%.
Maybe a CSS modification can do this, search in the modification section if somebody have done this already.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
Hi, that was fast, your an absolute legend, UI zoom 115% problem solved. I'm no tech and didn't want to go down that rabbit hole of messing
CSS.
Many thanks,
Cencar.