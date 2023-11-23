Vivaldi android crashing every time I try to open the meny
Whenever I try to open the top right dropdown 'V' menu from the speed dial page, the entire browser closes.
Steps to reproduce:
- Go to the speed dial page
- Press the menu button
- Watch the browser crumble to nothing
Side note - how do I edit a post title
mib3berlin
@datavoid
Hi, new users cant change the title, use the 3 dot menu of a post to edit a post or it's title.
Move Desktop Site out of the custom menu or use a preset.
This is fixed in an internal version of Vivaldi and I hope we get a update of Vivaldi 6.4 with this fix included.
Cheers, mib