mail client disconnected, can't connect
-
As of two updates ago, my email is disconnected due to following error message.
14:11:59.901 error [Mail - startup] TypeError e.filterValue.include is not iterable
Deleted all sync data and reset encryption passcode.
Help please!
-
-
@wgc2017 Do you use filters? Have you tried to remove them? (Unsure if related, though)
Have you tried a new profile?
-
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
@wgc2017 This indicates an error in the database but also it shows that our exeption handling is lacking for such cases. What version are you on now and what version was it, two updates ago, that worked? I ask because I want to try to figure out how the filter entry in the db can have gone bad. Its include attribute should always be iterable but somehow it seems to have a value that is not.
-
Thank you very much Hadden89 and ltgorm- apologies for the delay due to holiday travel.
I don't believe I have any filters but I will double check. Easy enough to try a new profile.
I'm now on version 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit). I typically don't track versions very closely but I update when available.
The last working version would have been the latest version available around Nov 12, 2023- that's the last email I have in the built in mail client. Webmail is working fine fortunately.
-
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
I have now submitted a change where this state is logged as an error to the console and to the Mail Status popup. I do not know how this state comes about, but with this change the client is allowed to continue with its startup and with its life Hopefully the logs can help us hone in on the cause.
-
Thank you!
-
As another data point, I did create a test profile, no issues with the mail client in that one. Same issue persists in original profile, but I agree your change and more detailed logs will help. Really appreciate it!
-
background-bundle.js:1 Uncaught (in promise) ninner: TypeError: e.filterValue.include is not iterable
at Object.<anonymous> (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:106232)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1161153
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1145381
at We (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1139730)
at Qe (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1140487)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1140856
at IDBRequest.u (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1174979)message: "TypeError e.filterValue.include is not iterable"name: "OpenFailedError"_e: Error
at G (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1133177)
at new n (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1134751)
at e.create (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1169450)
at kt (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1146178)
at e._trans (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1147548)
at e._read (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1156150)
at e.toArray (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1157463)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:42365
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:42448stack: "Error\n at G (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1133177)\n at new n (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1134751)\n at e.create (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1169450)\n at kt (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1146178)\n at e._trans (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1147548)\n at e._read (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1156150)\n at e.toArray (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:1157463)\n at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:42365\n at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:42448"[[Prototype]]: Objectconstructor: ƒ Error()stackTraceLimit: 10captureStackTrace: ƒ captureStackTrace()length: 2name: "captureStackTrace"arguments: (...)caller: (...)[[Prototype]]: ƒ ()apply: ƒ apply()length: 2name: "apply"arguments: (...)caller: (...)[[Prototype]]: ƒ ()apply: ƒ apply()length: 2name: "apply"arguments: (...)caller: (...)[[Prototype]]: ƒ ()[[Scopes]]: Scopes[0]arguments: (...)bind: ƒ bind()call: ƒ call()caller: (...)constructor: ƒ Function()length: 0name: ""toString: ƒ toString()Symbol(Symbol.hasInstance): ƒ Symbol.hasInstanceget arguments: ƒ ()set arguments: ƒ ()get caller: ƒ ()set caller: ƒ ()[[FunctionLocation]]: [[Prototype]]: Object[[Scopes]]: Scopes[0][[Scopes]]: Scopes[0]arguments: (...)bind: ƒ bind()call: ƒ call()caller: (...)constructor: ƒ Function()length: 0name: ""toString: ƒ toString()Symbol(Symbol.hasInstance): ƒ Symbol.hasInstanceget arguments: ƒ ()set arguments: ƒ ()get caller: ƒ ()set caller: ƒ ()[[FunctionLocation]]: [[Prototype]]: Object[[Scopes]]: Scopes[0][[Scopes]]: Scopes[0]length: 1name: "Error"prototype: {name: 'Error', message: '', constructor: ƒ, toString: ƒ}arguments: (...)caller: (...)[[Prototype]]: ƒ ()[[Scopes]]: Scopes[0]message: ""name: "Error"toString: ƒ toString()[[Prototype]]: Objectstack: (...)[[Prototype]]: Xconstructor: ƒ n(e,n)stack: (...)[[Prototype]]: Error
background-common-bundle.js:1 [MAIL - imap] Is logging into mail account [email protected]
(anonymous) @ background-common-bundle.js:1
background-common-bundle.js:1 Uncaught Error: Folders not found for accountId [email protected]
at Object.getPathsByType (background-common-bundle.js:1:87635)
at background-bundle.js:1:54970
at v (background-common-bundle.js:1:772591)
at w (background-common-bundle.js:1:772866)
at b (background-common-bundle.js:1:772756)
-
6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)