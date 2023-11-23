After restart with Vivaldi windows on 2 workspaces Freeze and moved
In Linux it is possible to use multiple workspaces - similar to Vivaldi's workspaces. If I open 1 Vivaldi instance in each of 2 workspaces and later do a Linux reboot, both Vivaldi instances are moved half out of the screen and frozen. I then have to close and restart them individually. If I only have Vivaldi on 1 desktop, it opens fine after OS restart.
Any ideas on how to fix this error? It hasn't happened with other programs so far. I'll try a bit...