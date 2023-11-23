No sound on many alphabet letters with auto audio
On the Sanskrit Alphabet Tutor page you can set auto audio on mouse hover. In Vivaldi, unfortunately, only the first 2 - 3 letters are spoken, after that it is silent - in contrast to Opera, where all letters are spoken audibly.
It works perfectly in a fresh profile. Likewise in Windows with the same
custom.jsand extensions, i.e. only Linux Mint has this problem. Even if I disable the
custom.jsand extensions, the problem persists.
Any ideas for a solution?
mib3berlin
@Dancer18
Hi, I don't have a solution, I test this with a used profile with some user CSS and uBlock, Page Time, I still don't care ... extensions.
All letters work with auto sound on Opensuse with the 6.5 snapshot but not with the latest 6.4 stable.
Which version do you use?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Thank you for testing. I've used stable only so far: 6.4.3160.41
However, with updating my snapshot to 6.5 it is working there too.
That is great! I just have to wait a bit until 6.5 stable is out.
I faced the same issue on my work PC and had no clue what was going on.
@SereneSorcerer You mean Windows with "PC"? Here it is fine on Windows with Vivaldi 6.4.
Only my main OS Linux Mint is concerned at the moment (and is fixed with 6.5).
@Dancer18 I recently (Friday eve) got a new office computer that runs on Linux. I also have one work laptop that runs on Windows and a Mac for personal use. Sometimes, I feel a bit lost among all these OS tricks.
@SereneSorcerer said in No sound on many alphabet letters with auto audio:
Sometimes, I feel a bit lost among all these OS tricks.
I can understand that. Fortunately, there are helpers in the forums - including here.
There are also good forums specifically for Linux and Windows where you can get help.
@Dancer18 That's why I've decided to join this forum. With all these computers running on different OS, I need someone to guide me sometimes.