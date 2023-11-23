BUG ! Slow "enter" key after typing in the address bar since last upgrade
OMG you introduced such an annying bug.
I type in the address bar and enter key just does not work, you have to press it like 4 times to start executing the search.
And I'm not an idiot, my keyboard is just fine. Enter is instant but in the Vivaldi addres bar.
Any fix for that?
Maciej
mib3berlin
@xsherlock
Hi, try to disable History or move it down in Settings > Address bar > Drop Down Menu Priority.
This seems to happen for user with a long history, Years, one user report a 1 GB big history file!
Iirc this is fixed in the latest snapshot (Beta).
Cheers, mib