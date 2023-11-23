Problems with displaying the browser header after deployment
petrushevskiy
I have already caught a very interesting bug twice. When Vivaldi is pinned to one side of the screen, left or right (Win+arrows), at some random moment in time, everything is fine (screenshot 1), and then I want to expand it, expand it, and suddenly the header on top turns black (screenshot 2), although I was working in maximized mode before these moments and everything was fine.
Has anyone encountered this? Thank you in advance.