Blogs for Students
booknerdcarp
I was just curious - I am a HS Tech Teacher - would it be against the rules to have students sign up for an accounts and create blogs through Vivaldi? It would a great way to teach Wordpress.
(roughly 30 students)
Thanks in advance.
@booknerdcarp welcome to the forum! @Aaron I'm not sure what info the link is providing other than pointing out that the blogs are indeed wordpress
I don't see anything in the community terms of use about an age limit or any rules that would prevent you from using the blogs for educational purposes. Ultimately there is a bunch of people signing up to the community, and that should be ok. I'm not sure if some detection alarms go off at Vivaldi "uh oh, 30 folks signing up from the same place in such a short time, spam alarm!" though
I personally think it's cool to use Vivaldi's community service for educational purposes. I believe it would be appropriate to start by going through the (short enough) community terms of use as well as the code of conduct, and discussing those with your students. Help them become good net citizens
@jane-n do you think that's right?
Pesala Ambassador
Deleted incorrect information, but read Two-Factor Authentication for Vivaldi Accounts
@WildEnte said in Blogs for Students:
@Aaron I'm not sure what info the link is providing other than pointing out that the blogs are indeed wordpress
From this article posted by @jane-n , my feeling is that the authorities tend to encourage people to use the Vivaldi community blog. I happened to see @booknerdcarp post again, so I posted it by the way.
Thank you for being interested in having your students host their blogs on Vivaldi.net. We don't have anything against it.
One thing I should mention, though, is that the minimum sign up age for the services is 16. That's because, despite our Terms of Use and Code of Conduct, we can't always guarantee that by browsing around Vivaldi.net (Forum, Blogs, Vivaldi Social) children won't come across content that's inappropriate for them. But we do our best to edit or remove such content as soon as possible.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to ask here or in a direct message.
booknerdcarp
@jane-n This is awesome. Thank you so much. It will be a valuable teaching tool!
It seems my understanding is correct.
@jane-n I didn't find the age limitation in the terms of service, sorry. Thanks for clarifying!
@WildEnte said in Blogs for Students:
I didn't find the age limitation in the terms of service
I remember it was during the registration process.
@Aaron said in Blogs for Students:
@WildEnte said in Blogs for Students:
I remember it was during the registration process.
I don't. I just looked it up, my profile says "Joined Jan 25, 2014". So now you know I'm probably 25 or something
@booknerdcarp, it's a great idea to use the blog for educational purpose, the Vivaldi browser itself, because of its unique features also is an ideal browser for students, I think.
Welcome and enjoy Vivaldi
@booknerdcarp
@Catweazle is right, you know. Vivaldi is an excellent browser for students: https://vivaldi.com/blog/most-powerful-productivity-tool-students/.
@WildEnte
The registration page has gone through various updates, so the information we've asked has changed throughout the years. The birthday/age requirement was introduced when GDPR went into effect (2018? ).
@jane-n just this minute an article appeared in my Vivaldi Mastodon feed about about the experience of a german school to de-google. They went to mailbox.org. Should you consider supporting organizations to degoogle and potentially choose Vivaldi, it might be a good read to see what requirements and experiences they had (for example I hadn't thought of providing an API to create a large number of accounts in one go, trainings etc.).
In that context, I would like to point out one more time how much I think Vivaldi could use its special features to provide extra value for roll-out in organizations (not just corporate). Sorry for advertising my own old posts, I am very opinionated
@jane-n said in Blogs for Students:
@booknerdcarp
@Catweazle is right, you know. Vivaldi is an excellent browser for students: https://vivaldi.com/blog/most-powerful-productivity-tool-students/.
Yes, but controlled by the Teacher, because cheating is easy with Vivaldi, if not.
-
@booknerdcarp
If you want, you can also create one blog and create the students as authors for the blog inside Wordpress. So not everyone has to have their own blog