I don't see anything in the community terms of use about an age limit or any rules that would prevent you from using the blogs for educational purposes. Ultimately there is a bunch of people signing up to the community, and that should be ok. I'm not sure if some detection alarms go off at Vivaldi "uh oh, 30 folks signing up from the same place in such a short time, spam alarm!" though

I personally think it's cool to use Vivaldi's community service for educational purposes. I believe it would be appropriate to start by going through the (short enough) community terms of use as well as the code of conduct, and discussing those with your students. Help them become good net citizens

@jane-n do you think that's right?