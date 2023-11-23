Add Bookmarks Popup - increase size of window for folder list on large screens
DavyLJones
On add bookmark (cmd+d) the area of the window dedicated to the folder list is quite small. Some folder names are cut off at the right side, and given that by default all folders are open for some reason, there really isn't much visual space to use to find the desired target folder.
I am using vivaldi full screen on a 27 inch screen - there is a lot of screen real estate available for this box - can it be increased in size, at least on large screens?