要望内容:RSSフィードパネルの中のフィードの位置をそれぞれ変えたい
ブックマークパネルのように位置を変えれるようにする
要望理由:Youtubeやブログなどテーマで分けられたら見たいものの場所わかりやすくなるため(語彙力なくてすみません(-_-;)
エディション Windows 11 Home
バージョン 23H2
インストール日 2023/11/25 (土)
OS ビルド 22631.2715
エクスペリエンス Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22677.1000.0
