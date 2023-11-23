When I do cmd+d to add a bookmark and I get the popup/dialogue for add bookmarks, I find it very hard to navigate to where I want to save the bookmark.

By default all the folders are open. This is really messy, presenting far more information than is necessary. I use many subfolders to organise my bookmarks. With them all open it takes a long time scrolling and manually closing folders before I can see my way around and find where I want to save my new bookmark.

Often I just give up and save it at the top of the tree and fix it later.

My request is to have the bookmark folders all closed by default on the add bookmark dialogue box/popup, and allow me to manually open only the ones I want.