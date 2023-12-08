Minimal Bookmark Panel
-
maximwaldow
In my view this bold item (Sort manually) looks intrusive. As I don't use these sort functions I like to hide them. Added 'Bookmarks'-title hidden as well. Maybe this is already posted somewhere but I couldn't find it.
.panel > header h1 > span:first-child { display: none; }
.sortselector { display: none !important; }
-
maximwaldow
Updated and beautified. Hidden scrollbar, new folder, etc.
The one row structure is a modification of nomadic.
.panel > header h1 > span:first-child { display: none; } .sortselector { display: none !important; } /* HIDE 'NEW FOLDER' */ .toolbar-default .button-toolbar > button:enabled { background-image: linear-gradient(var(--colorBgLightIntense), var(--colorBg)); visibility: hidden } /* Hide closed X button*/ .panel > header h1 .close { display: none !important; } /*Hide right scrollbar*/ #browser { --scrollbarWidth: 0px !important; } /* Hide white line Bottom Bookmark Panel */ .panel .SlideBar--FullWidth.alternate { top: 0; border-top: 0px solid var(--colorBorderIntense); }