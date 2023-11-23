Vivaldi make the explorer crashed
-
Ninemerlin
My device is 幻X(of course in China, made by asus), it's a 2-in-1 pc, so we can use it like a pad, a extremely large mobile, with 13.4 inch screen.
normally, it's a pc, vivaldi works well, even better than edge. But, when you turn it 90 degrees, immediately, explorer crashed.
You can not check any other hidden programs because you can not touch the side of screen to make the hidden taskbar out.
is anyone can help me? It's such annoying that i nearly turn back to use edge(so edge, **** ***)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ninemerlin I can not see that on my Windows 11 23H2 rotating Eizo screen crashes Windows Explorer because of Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 Stable running/installed.