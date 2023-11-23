@Zalex108 said in Take your blogging skills to the next level with Vivaldi Community Blogs:

@Marioo1 said in Take your blogging skills to the next level with Vivaldi Community Blogs: veo en Vivaldi un gran crecimiento, ha logrado que me sienta bien usándolo y ya han pasado dos años, para mi es una eternidad, espero que logre ser eficiente en los blog también. Ho,

I see great growth in Vivaldi, it has made me feel good using it and two years have already passed, for me it is an eternity, I hope I can be efficient in blogging too.

Yes, the blog is certainly somewhat limited, but it can be useful. But the team does not have infinite resources either and, despite this, it has managed to ensure that a browser that is still (unfortunately) marginal, is named at eye level with the major mainstream browsers, apart from being included in the largest automotive brands, which no one has achieved until now. The blog will improve over time, if the team has time to do it with all the work they are doing.