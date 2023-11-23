Take your blogging skills to the next level with Vivaldi Community Blogs
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Get up-to-speed with the latest features added to our power-packed blogging platform for new and seasoned bloggers eager to share their thoughts with the world.
QuHno Translator
it is still only castrated wordpress blog because a lot of functions, that were long wished for, are still missing. It is no match for the old my.opera blogs in terms of networking between the members because the linkage is missing or too cumbersome.
@quhno: If you exported your MyOpera blog it can be imported to Vivaldi's
@quhno: If I remember well functionalities came with time. Vivaldi's team has limited force and it is nice from them to afford us a constant support along with several OS. MyOpera will probably never be surpassed : messages, blogs, statistics, clever tools, peer2peer, groups ... and unvaluable people to meet and without ads ! I'm confident that good things are to come with Vivaldi's blog.
veo en Vivaldi un gran crecimiento, ha logrado que me sienta bien usándolo y ya han pasado dos años, para mi es una eternidad, espero que logre ser eficiente en los blog también.
Hi,
English here or Posted there
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/22/español-spanish
Ho,
English here or Posted there
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/22/español-spanish
@Marioo1 said
I see great growth in Vivaldi, it has made me feel good using it and two years have already passed, for me it is an eternity, I hope I can be efficient in blogging too.
Yes, the blog is certainly somewhat limited, but it can be useful. But the team does not have infinite resources either and, despite this, it has managed to ensure that a browser that is still (unfortunately) marginal, is named at eye level with the major mainstream browsers, apart from being included in the largest automotive brands, which no one has achieved until now. The blog will improve over time, if the team has time to do it with all the work they are doing.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Thank you for the great opportunity to create your own free blog at Vivaldi.
And I'm sure it's in good hands with you.