Comma behavior in Quick Command Calculator
Hi! I found that when I do calculations with F2 (quick command), a comma is treated as a point.
10,000 -> ten
I know it's "ten" in some countries. In my country (Japan), it's "ten thousand".
It would be great if numbers with commas would work according to the region
DoctorG Ambassador
@mayumih That is a bug.
Was internally reported by me as
VB-101858 "Quick Command Calculator ignores language specific format of numbers"
@DoctorG I see, thanks for your reply. Hopefully it will be fixed soon!