Hide the Vivaldi Button
maximwaldow
Hi,
I'm confident someone posted this already but I coudn't find it here.
.SiteInfoButton-Favicon, .SiteInfoButton-SearchEngineFavicon, .SiteInfoButton-SecurityBadge { display: None; }
@maximwaldow, no need of scripts
Settings > Appearance > Menu > Position of the Menu/Iconstyle of the Menu
maximwaldow
@Catweazle
Here are my settings and the V is present though opted out.
Just re-tested it.
Without css
With css.
@maximwaldow, ah, sorry, I thought you were referring to the Menu icon
maximwaldow
@Catweazle
Yes, was a bit confusing which V-Icon was meant. Strangely the V appears on some internal page and doesn't on webpages.
@maximwaldow, maybe to differenciate Vivaldis intern settings from those of Chromium (chrome://.....)