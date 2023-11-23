échec récupération corps du message dans vivaldi mail
Bonjour,
Je suis depuis peu sous Vivaldi et j'ai un problème avec Vivaldi mail.
Très souvent lorsque j'ouvre un message le titre s'ouvre mais pas le corps du message.
Un message apparaît avec la mention:
"échec lors de la récupération du corps du message"
Quelqu'un a-t-il connu ce problème ?
Merci pour votre aide.
Pesala Ambassador
@ific English only in this section, please.
Hello,
I have recently been on Vivaldi and I have a problem with Vivaldi mail.>
Very often when I open a message the title opens but not the body of the message.>
A message appears with the mention : "failure when retrieving the body of the message"
Has anyone experienced this problem ?
Thanks for your help.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ific Is that a IMAP account?
Which mail provider?
Do you use any Anti-Virus or Internet Security software?
@DoctorG
That is a IMAP account
Mail provider : infomaniak.com
Anti-Virus: Bitdefender Total Security
Thanks for your help