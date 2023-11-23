Close tabgroup with Ctrl+MMB
I would like to have an option of closing tabgroub with mouse by using some combination. Combination can be different – it may be Alt+MMB or Shift+MMB, but I just thing Ctrl+MMB would be more convinient and predictible/clear
Pesala Ambassador
@TuTAH There is a conflict with MMB to close a tab. Ctrl+Click is used for selecting tabs.
Right-click, Close Tab Stack works for me.
What do you mean? Ctrl+MMB is not conflicting with anything. MMB to close the tab, Ctrl+MMB (or Alt/Shift/other+MMB) to close the group.
It's not as convinient as CTRL+MMB would. It's even intuitive to have Something+MMB to close the tab group and I tryed to figure out what Something is, until I realised there's not such binding