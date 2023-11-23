Can't Edit Bookmark Location in Bookmark Manager
Hello,
My apologies if this has been asked/addressed. I've been searching and can't find anything.
Why is there not an "edit" option in the context menu, after right clicking a bookmark in bookmark manager? It seems it's only available by opening the bookmarks menu.
I realize you can drag & drop but I find it easier to right click and change the location there. Especially if you want to move multiple bookmarks to the same folder.
Thanks!
You can drag and drop, you can copy/cut and paste like in a file manager. There's no point having a popup dialog for editing.
Well, ok then. Why is it an option in the Bookmarks menu? The amount of scrolling necessary in the manager to copy/cut & paste, or drag & drop is cumbersome at best. Having an edit dialog pop-up to change the folder location is more efficient.
@LyleJ Tip: You can tile two Bookmark Manager tabs to avoid scrolling. Or combine the Bookmark Panel with the manager.
I don't see how the popup dialog would avoid scrolling. It just remembers the last used folder, but if you have a lot of folder you'd still need to scroll, and the folder view is even smaller there.
Pesala Ambassador
@LyleJ In my opinion, the Bookmarks Panel is the best place for organising bookmarks into folders. To edit a single bookmark, use the context menu on the Bookmark Bar, or Bookmark Bar folders.
Pesala Ambassador
@LyleJ said in Can't Edit Bookmark Location in Bookmark Manager:
Why is there not an "edit" option in the context menu, after right clicking a bookmark in bookmark manager?
You can edit bookmarks in the panel on the right of the Bookmarks Tab without going through any menus.