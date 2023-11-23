Tiling Tabs (I need more options)
Good afternoon!
Great product, especially the tab tilling, but I don't have enough layout variations, especially for an odd number of tabs.
In green I depicted the layouts that can be made using a grid, and in red the ones that I want to make. I don’t understand something and is it now possible to make such layouts or not?
If not, I would like to see this feature in future product releases.
Thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@mrko Please vote for Custom Page Tiling Layouts.
