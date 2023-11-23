Currently unable to install 目前无法安装扩展
I can not install any extentions by this alert and it appears in every extension pages including those have been installed
I don't know when it appeared but I just install a new extension last weekend== I thouht this problem was caused by adguard but it still exist after I closed it.Hopeing that someone can help me solve this problem
突然发现应用商店里所有页面都出现了这个警告，所有的扩展都不能装了，但是我上周六还装了一个扩展呀== 原本以为是adguard的问题可是关掉了还是不行，有没有大佬帮忙解决一下
@MofaAIshaojiu Please update your browser.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/update-vivaldi/
@Pathduck I have updated but the problem still exsit
I am currently using win7,do I need to update to win10?
DoctorG Ambassador
@MofaAIshaojiu said in Currently unable to install 目前无法安装扩展:
I am currently using win7,do I need to update to win10?
If you want to run current 6.4 Stable you need Windows 10.
@MofaAIshaojiu Then I am sorry, with Win7 you can no longer install extensions, because the Chrome Web Store will not allow you to install for older versions of Chromium ...
@Pathduck well.. noted ,thank you
@DoctorG It's appreciated but it seems that the computer configuration could not support win10 ...but anyway thank you
DoctorG Ambassador
@MofaAIshaojiu Sad for you.
@MofaAIshaojiu, in this case, if you can't update to Win 10, there is no other than switching to Linux, maybe in Dualboot when you still want to use some Windows apps.
Try Q4OS, it's easy to use with an UI very similar to Windows, it has an own Windows installer, because of this also easy to install, like any other Windows app. With this you can use the current Vivaldi without problems.