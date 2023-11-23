Vivaldi crashing on "Log in"
unicornsausage
I just installed Vivaldi and created a user account. Unfortunately when click the "Log in button", the whole browser just disappears. Any ideas?
@unicornsausage Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Plese tell Vivaldi version and Windows version, URL where this happens.
unicornsausage
6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
No URL needed, just Vivaldi open.
Here's an image of the behavior:
https://imgur.com/6Mx6j3p
mib3berlin
@unicornsausage
This is the sync login.
You can use the sync feature but it is not needed to work with Vivaldi, there you need a login to your Vivaldi account.
I never used this way to log in to sync, open Settings > Sync and try there.
Will test on Windows, does not crash on Linux with your method.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Test on Windows 11, clean profile, all default, no extensions, no crash.
unicornsausage
Thank you for the suggestions. I re-installed and was able to log in.
@unicornsausage Good! Enjoy surfing the WWWaves.
One of these rare cases were a reinstall fixes a issue.