Bookmarks. Making the Add Bookmark popup easier to navigate. (Close folders by default, increase size of popup, put new folders within subfolders)
-
DavyLJones
When I do cmd+d to add a bookmark and I get the popup for add bookmarks I find it very hard to navigate to where I want to save the bookmark.
That's partly because the location/folders list part of that popup is needlessly small, and especially because by default all the folders are open. I have many subfolders to organise my bookmarks.
So I have to scroll through, closing hundreds of folders to try to find what I am looking for. Folder lists are only useful to me if they are shortcuts to get where I want, and can use to navigate downwards - select a folder and look inside, or skip to the next one. With every folder open it is just a mess.
And if I add a new folder via that popup it often doesn't get saved within the selected folder, it gets saved right at the top level.
So in the end I very often have to use the main bookmark tab to reorganise any saved bookmark or new folder, making the add bookmark popup a little useless.
It would be great if
- bookmark folders were closed by default.
- the folder list area of the window was larger relative to the screen
- new folders are always created within the selected folder
-
mib3berlin
@DavyLJones
Hi, please make only one request per thread.
I like 1. but not the other two, how should I vote?
You can search for requests in a user page or in the request section.
For example: https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=bookmark folder&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
-
DavyLJones
Ah thanks - I had thought because they all related to the same popup it was a contained request/suggestion. But I understand.
I will make a new post...
-