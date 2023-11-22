When I do cmd+d to add a bookmark and I get the popup for add bookmarks I find it very hard to navigate to where I want to save the bookmark.

That's partly because the location/folders list part of that popup is needlessly small, and especially because by default all the folders are open. I have many subfolders to organise my bookmarks.

So I have to scroll through, closing hundreds of folders to try to find what I am looking for. Folder lists are only useful to me if they are shortcuts to get where I want, and can use to navigate downwards - select a folder and look inside, or skip to the next one. With every folder open it is just a mess.

And if I add a new folder via that popup it often doesn't get saved within the selected folder, it gets saved right at the top level.

So in the end I very often have to use the main bookmark tab to reorganise any saved bookmark or new folder, making the add bookmark popup a little useless.

It would be great if