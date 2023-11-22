It looks like some information is missing. Please make sure all required fields are filled in.
-
kirill1996
This error is generated by your page where the report is created on the bug site.
I've tried it 10 times already... But nothing changes. The items are all filled in.
Fix the bug on the site please
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kirill1996 Unable to confirm. I successfully submitted a bug report about your alleged issue.
VIV-1385 Test of Bug Report Form
I received the confirmation email.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kirill1996 Please try to submit your bug report, and take a screenshot of the page if you get the error message again, then post the screenshot.
-
@kirill1996 I tested, bug reports can be send.
-
kirill1996
@Pesala said in It looks like some information is missing. Please make sure all required fields are filled in.:
Please try to submit your bug report, and take a screenshot of the page if you get the error message again, then post the screenshot.
I couldn't send it because I specified vivaldi.com mail.
If you use another mail service, there is no problem.
All other items in the report are correctly filled in.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@kirill1996 said in It looks like some information is missing. Please make sure all required fields are filled in.:
because I specified vivaldi.com mail
You do not have a
[email protected]mail address!!!!
But your
[email protected]should work.
I tested with two accounts and @vivaldi..net addresses for report.
-
Seems a sever-sided issue for incorrect mail address validation.
I can confirm the bug!
-
Bug in bug report page was found.
Vivaldi Webadmin is working on a fix!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
On bug report page validation of mail address was broken. That's why it failed with some addresses to send a report.
Issue is fixed now.