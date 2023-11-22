Way to disable the creation of vivaldi_installer.log ?
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
ОС Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.2604)
Portable install
In the settings, updating is disabled, but for some reason this file is created:
c:\Users\UserName\AppData\Local\Temp\vivaldi_installer.log
The file contains the text:
[1122/191613.744:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(716)] Incompatible combination of switches
Is there any way to disable the creation of this file?
Thanks for all your help!
@CryptoNeed No, you can not disable the logging from installer process.
@DoctorG Each next run adds a new line to this file - is there no way to avoid this either?
The file is written to this file in order to document possible issues when installing and updating Vivaldi, so that issues can be investigated and reported. It cannot be put in the install directory, because it does not exist at the time the installer runs.
It is in the system temp directory, which means it can be easily and safely deleted by the user (Windows have options in the disk properties clean action for this)
It is also a very small file, so it does not take up much space on your disk drive.
@yngve Thanks for the detailed response. One thing that remains unclear is why a new line is added to the file every time the browser is launched, even though updating is disabled in the settings. Does it mean that the update process starts despite the prohibition in the settings?
The update notifier code/process may AFAICT write a line or two to that file when it launches in the background.
@yngve I don't use the installer but run the portable version with the --user-data-dir parameter, so I would expect to find this file in the directory specified by that parameter.
As mentioned, the file is where it is because those directories may not exist when the installer starts, so it is hardcoded to be located in the system temp directory, because there is no other safe location for it.
And BTW, as others have mentioned elsewhere where the topic was raised: There is no "portable" version of Vivaldi and other Chromium based browsers; sensitive data in the profile is stored encrypted with an encryption key tied to your account/password AND the particular computer and Windows install you are running; move it to another account or machine (or windows install) and you lose all that data.
Standalone installs are very nice for certain purposes, but they aren't portable to other accounts or machines.
@yngve Thank you for the detailed explanations. I think if you use crypto-resistant password vaults rather than a browser to store sensitive data, Vivaldi could be quite portable, don't you think?
@CryptoNeed
Hi, it is not safer but you can use an external password manager to workaround it for passwords.
Not only passwords are encrypted with the user ID, other data are encrypted too.
I am not sure which data but I guess @yngve knows.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin As far as I understand, only passwords and cookies are encrypted. I'm wondering if an incorrect encryption key will only cause data loss, or it will also cause the browser to not work on the other computer.
@CryptoNeed
Not I am aware of, some user use Vivaldi from a USB stick.
If you don't use the password manager and don't care about cookies it work.
Thought history files are encrypted but I am not sure.
Cheers, mib
@CryptoNeed
I am writing now from a USB Vivaldi, I forgot to disable mail&calendar and get multiple login popups but it work fine and fast with a fast USB3 stick.
Cheers, mib
@CryptoNeed said in Way to disable the creation of vivaldi_installer.log ?:
it will also cause the browser to not work on the other computer.
Also, I think most/all extensions will not work
@TbGbe
It start to install the missing extensions but I guess all settings are lost, I don't check this using only 3 of them.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin @TbGbe Thanks for sharing your experience and insights, my picture of the world has become clearer.
Based on this we can say that portability is possible, but with some limitations.