As mentioned, the file is where it is because those directories may not exist when the installer starts, so it is hardcoded to be located in the system temp directory, because there is no other safe location for it.

And BTW, as others have mentioned elsewhere where the topic was raised: There is no "portable" version of Vivaldi and other Chromium based browsers; sensitive data in the profile is stored encrypted with an encryption key tied to your account/password AND the particular computer and Windows install you are running; move it to another account or machine (or windows install) and you lose all that data.

Standalone installs are very nice for certain purposes, but they aren't portable to other accounts or machines.