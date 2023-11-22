I've read that other people have issues with that (on Mac as well).

I've got a lot of tabs, lots of them with audio/videos. When I use the "Play all audio" or the "Play only in active tab", and I switch between tabs, it seems to work fine.

When I use "prioritize active tab", however, it sometimes slows my computer to a crawl (Vivaldi freezes, pointer turns into a waiting circle...and it eventually works again, after a long while). It's especially bad when I'm switching to and fro tabs that are new/not opened yet.

It's not an issue with the other options. So, that one needs serious optimization.