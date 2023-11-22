switching from Vivaldi webmail to the web version
Hello,
I started using vivaldi webmail some years ago (I have a saved message dated 18 Aug 2020) and when the web was first launched I had trouble downloading. I stated trying to use Vivaldi browser last year. but I could not get it to work.
Now it is working but not the Mail.
Can I save my messages and load them into Mail on the browser?.
Thanks Tony Davies
DoctorG Ambassador
@td77 I can access https://webmail.vivaldi.net without any problems.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker and select in bugreport page for affected product "vivaldi.net website and services".