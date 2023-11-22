For whatever reason Vivaldi wont start for me today. In Task Manager it tries to start, starts using up large amounts of CPU and memory, suspends, and then closes.

I have renamed my C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\default folder in order for Vivaldi to create a new one on startup. It did that fine and started up.

What do I need to do to get my previous default folder working again so that the session, workspaces, associated tabs, bookmarks, etc are restored?