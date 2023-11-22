Vivaldi wont start/open
-
For whatever reason Vivaldi wont start for me today. In Task Manager it tries to start, starts using up large amounts of CPU and memory, suspends, and then closes.
I have renamed my C:\Users\user\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\default folder in order for Vivaldi to create a new one on startup. It did that fine and started up.
What do I need to do to get my previous default folder working again so that the session, workspaces, associated tabs, bookmarks, etc are restored?
-
@rogpac Hi, restore your old profile, then before starting delete the content of the Sessions folder.
You will lose all workspaces and sessions, but there's no way around that. Most likely the cause is in one of the session files.
You will keep your important stuff like bookmarks, passwords, settings etc.
-
@Pathduck Its not so much the sessions but its the Workspaces with all their associated tabs I am most concerned with as they are pretty much are my goto method for day to day work now. Using these I dont even use bookmarks much anymore and use a 3rd party for passwords.
Is there is no way to get those back? Or even a way to diagnose what tab caused the issue to begin with? Is there any way to edit the sessions and tab files in the sessions folder. I have tried to look at then with Notepad++ but too many nul chars to make any sense of it.
-
@rogpac said in Vivaldi wont start/open:
Is there is no way to get those back? Or even a way to diagnose what tab caused the issue to begin with? Is there any way to edit the sessions and tab files in the sessions folder. I have tried to look at then with Notepad++ but too many nul chars to make any sense of it.
No that I know of, they're binary files and there are no tools to edit them.
Google around a bit for "Chrome SNSS files", you will find some references to tools that migh be used to "recover" them, no idea if they work.
Learn to use bookmarks more, they're way safer than relying on session files. Create folders for the sites you need and you can open all of them in a single action.