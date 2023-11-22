Vivaldi unexpectedly restarts and usage issues [SOLVED]
Hi!
Have last version 6.4.3160.44-1.
OS Linux Mint 20.3
Strange problem appears surprisingly. Laptop was not turned off at night.
At morning tried to open new tab by Ctrl+T and without success.
Also can't open the main menu with mouse.
After that I kill browser and restart it.
At start it load pages only in selected tabs (I have several windows with tabs).
When switch to another tab, nothing happens, browser do not load page.
Menu still not accessible.
And after about one minute, browser make self restart.
Tried to launch with option
--disable-extensions, all the same.
On clean profile all work. But I want my sessions and passwords =((
Install latest snapshot 6.5, tried to import settings and receive strange popup
Close browser before import. What this mean? Need to remove some lock files, because I killed browser before?
While i don't know, what to try else. Have any ideas?
DoctorG Ambassador
@rimling broken profile settings on your side when test profile works.
I will try a test import from 6.4 Stable on my Mint 20.
Today some Ubuntu repo updates broke my complete Mint installations. Can not test
@rimling
Hi, no idea if import Vivaldi from Vivaldi work.
Delete the folder Sessions, Sessions Storage and the file Login Data in the snapshot profile folder "Default".
Copy all from your stable profile folder over to the snapshot profile.
You can use sync for the most data but sessions and workspaces are not synced, for example.
@mib3berlin Copied session directories and Login Data, but unfortunately, snapshot receive same problem as stable version.
Looks like it's damaged and I don't know how to fix it ((
@DoctorG I already check troubleshooting section. But seems, it is nothing, what can help in my case if I want to save sessions and login data.
Aaron Translator
Linux Mint!
Oh oh oh Linux Mint again. Should I install a virtual machine and take a look?
Why have I never had similar problems when using Vivaldi on Arch Linux?
@rimling Forget my post about Troubleshooting.
I think, your Sessions data got broken in original profile.
@rimling
I fear the last session file is corrupted/broken, this can happen if one tab has crashed or power loss, for example.
You don't notice this during work but Vivaldi cant start correctly anymore.
I bet if you move the Sessions folders to a save place Vivaldi start.
Some user could fix this with renaming the session files.
You should have two files like Session_13345050036889052, one is older then the other.
Move the newer file out of the folder and rename the older file to the newer name.
You can manipulate the session.json file to load the older file but you need some JSON knowledge to do so.
If you use sync all tabs are on the sync server, it should be possible to open all tabs from there but you loose all sessions, workspaces.
Cheers, mib
@rimling
The login data should be fine, definitely keep the file Login Data.
I think I found the problem and the solution. Couldn't close individual tabs, but could close windows. After closing the window with 30+ tabs and restarting, the browser began to work normally again. For history, I had 220 tabs. Apparently there is an overflow somewhere and the browser is going crazy. Thanks to everyone who responded, I will clean out unnecessary tabs =))
@mib3berlin said in Vivaldi unexpectedly restarts and usage issues:
You should have two files like Session_13345050036889052, one is older then the other.
Tried rename old to new, this also helps to repair Vivaldi, thank you! It is little easy, than close window and restore needed tabs
Json I know how to edit, but in session.json don't exists anything, what matches with session file names directly.
@rimling You had luck. Congrats
For me, over months testing 6.4 and 6.5 versions, i got sometimes broken sessions and crashes with tabs, and copying back or renaming had no positive effect.
Losing workspaces and opened tabs was nasty for me, but workspaces and opened tabs could be rebuild from my browser history.
@rimling
Ah, I guess they changed this with the new session management, I am not up to date with this.
I am glad it is working for you, kind of.