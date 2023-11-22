Hi!

Have last version 6.4.3160.44-1.

OS Linux Mint 20.3

Strange problem appears surprisingly. Laptop was not turned off at night.

At morning tried to open new tab by Ctrl+T and without success.

Also can't open the main menu with mouse.

After that I kill browser and restart it.

At start it load pages only in selected tabs (I have several windows with tabs).

When switch to another tab, nothing happens, browser do not load page.

Menu still not accessible.

And after about one minute, browser make self restart.

Tried to launch with option --disable-extensions , all the same.

On clean profile all work. But I want my sessions and passwords =((

Install latest snapshot 6.5, tried to import settings and receive strange popup Close browser before import . What this mean? Need to remove some lock files, because I killed browser before?

While i don't know, what to try else. Have any ideas?