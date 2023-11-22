I'm starting to really like this browser, but the tabs are bugging me.
nirvaxstiel
- Within a group of stacked tabs (2-levels), how can I CTRL+T to make sure it opens a new tab outside of said group? I've been toggling the tab settings and have not found any working way to do it.
- (Cycling tabs in order) While in a group of stacked tabs, opening tabs from links related to another tab adds it to the end of the tab-cycling queue. I have yet to find an option that can help me add the new tabs next to the position that my current tab is.
I'm just mad that my muscle memory is being messed with, but it would be nice to have these options lol.
@nirvaxstiel Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Configure your hotkeys to do what you want.
Settings > Tabs.
SereneSorcerer
As of my last update, Vivaldi doesn't offer a built-in setting to directly change the behavior of CTRL+T to open a new tab outside a stacked group when you are currently within one. The default behavior is to open the new tab in the current stack or the last active tab stack.
nirvaxstiel
Much thanks for the solution for #1, was pulling my hair for that one
#2 I have tried all four, none seem to do what I want.
All four options seem to do the same thing, and it opened in this position. Strange, considering it always opens at the end of the queue previously.
Tab orientation:
@nirvaxstiel I don't know, I don't really use tab stacks that much.
Maybe because you already opened the "Honkai" and "ChatGPT" tabs already from the "poe.ninja" tab? So they are "related" - not by domain but by which tab they were opened from.
nirvaxstiel
@Pathduck Yea, this bugs me, with "cycle tabs in order", since a new tab under the stack is still before ChatGPT and Honkai to my brain, but it actually moves to the end of that queue.