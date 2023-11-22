Search bar suddenly defaulting to Bing
I don't hate Bing, but I have DuckDuckGo set as my search engine, have for awhile.
Suddenly (well, three days ago) all searches started defaulting to Bing, unless I was micro-precise in my clicking (seriously it became a bad adventure-game pixel hunt.
I've uninstalled/re-installed Vivaldi, double checked my settings and permissions, no avail. It seems like someone on the design team boinked the borders or permissions on a recent update..
I hope this is a quick fix, as the prob makes Vivaldi unusable for now.
@rwalden Hi - please clarify whether you're searching from the address field, the search field or the Start Page search field.
Have you verified DDG is set as the default engine in Settings > Search?
If using the search fields, you choose engine in the dropdown, and this will be remembered.
@Pathduck
From Startpage search only , no prob from the address field.
I have verified that DDG is set. The problem (and this is new) is that unless my cursor is precisely inside the search box, when I hit enter it does a Bing instead of Duck search. This is new, but my computer and fingers are not, and Vivaldi seems to work fine in all other ways. When I force the search to DDG, it does it, but the next time, it's back to Bing.
@rwalden You have checked that the field states "Search DuckDuckGo" and not "Search Bing" before searching?
Have you checked that Settings > Search > "Keep last selected engine" is enabled?
I don't understand at all about the cursor not being inside the box. Either the field is focused and has a (blue) outline, or not in which case no keyboard entry is taken anyway.
Are you able to make a screen recording of what happens? It works fine here testing in Vivaldi 6.4 Stable.
DoctorG Ambassador
@rwalden Check Settings → Search, move your default search to top of listed search engines with the ▲ below list. Close Settings.
In Search field near address field click on the magnifier icon at the left to select the correct engine
In Speed Dial Search field the same.
@DoctorG
Checked all of that.
I'm wondering if it might be connected to the recent Win11 22H2 update. That's the only recent change I'm aware of.
My search box gets the blue outline, usually when I enter a search term in the box, I just hit enter, doesn't mater where my cursor is.
Now, unless my cursor is inside the search box, it searches Bing instead of DDG.
I don't know how to do a screen recording, or I'd show you.
PS, over the past year, Vivaldi has become my go-to, so I'm hoping this can get sorted, Firefox feels kind of "meh" by comparison.
@rwalden
To clarify - you're talking about the mouse cursor and not the input (keyboard) cursor?
Are you running any extensions that might interfere with this? Some bad extensions can override the search engines.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I strongly doubt this has anything to do with any Windows update.
My tip is to just use the address field if you can't figure this out. Much easier, no need to waste time as focus is already inside the address field anyway. I only use the address field for searching, just simpler. The search field on the Start Page is a waste of space.
Tip: For screen recording I use ShareX, it's relatively easy to use.
https://getsharex.com
DoctorG Ambassador
@rwalden Could be that a extension from other browser installed on Windows or an external Windows
program hijacked your Vivaldi search.
Try to scan your PC with adwcleaner.