I don't hate Bing, but I have DuckDuckGo set as my search engine, have for awhile.

Suddenly (well, three days ago) all searches started defaulting to Bing, unless I was micro-precise in my clicking (seriously it became a bad adventure-game pixel hunt.

I've uninstalled/re-installed Vivaldi, double checked my settings and permissions, no avail. It seems like someone on the design team boinked the borders or permissions on a recent update..

I hope this is a quick fix, as the prob makes Vivaldi unusable for now.