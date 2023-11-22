Website Carbon Calculator
The internet consumes a lot of electricity. 416.2TWh per year to be precise. To give you some perspective, that's more than the entire United Kingdom.
From data centres to transmission networks to the billions of connected devices that we hold in our hands, it is all consuming electricity, and in turn producing carbon emissions equal to or greater than the global aviation industry. Yikes!
We developed the first methodology for calculating the carbon emissions attributed to a website and this free website carbon calculator is here to help raise awareness and inspire a more sustainable internet.
If you want help doing a more detailed analysis or need assistance reducing emissions from your web project, our team would be happy to discuss your requirements.
Testet Vivaldi.com, classified with A
A badget to add to the Vivaldi page
Aaron Translator
How do you know whether the website is running using thermal power/hydropower/wind power/photovoltaic power/nuclear power?
stardepp Translator
It doesn't look too bad:
Pesala Ambassador
@Aaron The website doesn't load at night if it is using photovoltaic power, and only on windy days if it is using wind power. If the server is hosted in Iceland, it probably uses thermal or hydropower.
The webpage explains how they get their results.
Well, i guess a Error 404 page of a website will get A+ as it has no content to load. ROFL
"Webpages with large content are so dirty."
To calculate the energy and emission of a web page we use the following data points:
- Data transfer over the wire
- Energy intensity of web data
- Energy source used by the data centre
- Carbon intensity of electricity
- Website traffic
#1: can be measured only once as after that traffic is reduced by cache
#2: Whut? They guess
#3: They guess what energy source the center uses.
#4: They guess
#5. They guess
Not really transparent measurement.
An other "Save the world" page.
@Aaron
Trust. And in this case, I have come to trust Vivaldi to be reasonably transparent and try to do the right thing.
But there are zero internationals regs, and VERY few national ones, that require polluters to reveal their energy sources and waste.
So "trust thy company" is what we're left with. And while Vivaldi might be better than most, we have no intrinsic reason to trust them either, do we?
And look at their own pagetop banner!
.3g CO2 per page view?
Vivaldi gets a C- from "websitecarbon"
Do better, folks!
https://www.websitecarbon.com/website/vivaldi-net/
Aaron Translator
@Pesala As far as I know, there is a technology called photovoltaic energy storage technology.
@Dancer18 Please do not make this a political topic, or it WILL be closed.
Also checked here, Vivaldi.com and Vivaldi.net use Green energy
https://www.thegreenwebfoundation.org/green-web-check/?url=vivaldi.net
@Catweazle This poses a difficulty. Many sites, like vivaldi, use cloudflare as an in-between, which may appear green. But the server behind that actually runs the website may not be green, so don't trust this 100%.
@LonM As i remember the icelandic server hoster for Vivaldi servers use green energy (geothermic).
@Pathduck Sorry. I deleted the post. Basically, I don't like political posts either.
DoctorG Ambassador
I think websitecarbon's CO2 calculator ignores caching, calculates always worst case, a full request.
@stardepp, try with Vivaldi Social
stardepp Translator
@Catweazle unfortunately very bad:
certainly because of Cloudflare...
@Pathduck Funny this whole carbon thing is per definition political...
@DoctorG The whole idea of calculating carbon emissions for websites/companies/individuals is very political. In fact I would say that all the comments here are gushing with 'political correctness' as well. This includes the threat to close the the topic if some imaginary political line is crossed.
I find that hilarious