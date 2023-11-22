Export Password & contact "+" button is not working in Vivaldi Browesr
Its a Known Bug Please Fix it Please..
I know i can access from internal link..
vivaldi://settings
but...Please fix it in browser button on next update..
Also the Contact "+" button not working as well.
Pesala Ambassador
@akashtufwud062 I can confirm that the export passwords button is not working.
The Add Contact button works fine. Have you hidden the bottom pane in the Contacts Panel?
mib3berlin
@akashtufwud062 @Pesala
Hi, the + button in contacts does not work if the list is empty, this is a reported and confirmed bug.
Which mail provider do you use?
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
contact "+" button is not working
After you added a IMAP account, Contacts scans in IMAP Sent folder and adds found addresses.
Why Do I have to do all this Sh*t....For adding contact
I just want to add Contacts like any other contact app
Just adding name and email address....
Please fix this
@akashtufwud062
What do you want to do with the contacts if you don't use mail in Vivaldi?
Iirc other user report this to the bug tracker and it is confirmed:
VB-100117
Mail: can not add user to empty Contact panel
Check the change logs for the VB number in the next updates, it will be fixed at some time.
Cheers, mib
Bro when i open my mail..the mail body is empty..its blank..only the header is Showing Why ???
mib3berlin
@akashtufwud062
Where do you open the mail, web interface or mail client?
Please add a screen shot.
This is the mal client:
i am using Gmail..for that.....and using like you
@akashtufwud062
I use Gmail too the image show text only but default is Prefer HTML over Text.
Check Settings > Mail > Mail Rendering.
Does any mail show only the header?
Cheers, mib
okkk..wait a minute
it's working now..bro Thank you sooooo much
@akashtufwud062
Nice, I am glad it work for you.
Can you tell us what you changed?
This can help other user with the same issue.
Cheers, mib
Change mail rendering to HTML...now works both text only and HTML