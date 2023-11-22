hello,

Can someone help me with this issue that I am experiencing for the second time. I had several websites pinned and they were there for a month I would say at least, suddenly they disappeared!! I am not sure what is causing this problem and what is the permanent fix. I know U did not unpin them. Can someone tell me why does this happen? Once again this is the second time this happens and what can I do to make sure this won't happen again? Also, when I have the pinned websites, is there a way that they can be listed in a vertical manner so that they won't take up too much space in the tool bar?

Thank you,

Basem Khawaja