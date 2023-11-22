how do i make my two vivaldi windows only show one icon on the taskbar?? i want it to be how firefox has it where its all under the one icon but for some reason vivaldi creates a second icon for my other profile, how do i change this

how do i make the panel a different colour, the plain white doesnt work with the theme ive got. maybe im stupid and i just didnt see the setting for this bc surely you can change it

is there any way to change how the extensions show when you click on the extensions icon in the top right? i want it to drop down in a list but it just shows all the icons off to the side i dont like it

any answers would be appreciated thank you.