Add sources to task.
JulioAmestica
First at all, I love Vivaldi and now i start to use the mail integrated, and calendar, translator, etc... then when try to add a Microsoft To-Do like a source for task I can't do that.
My request is possible to add like task source Microsoft To-do.
I found this documentation about the API Todo
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/graph/todo-concept-overview
Vivaldi implements calendars and tasks following the iCalendar standard, tasks specifically are using the VTODO component. If set up with an online calendar account, all calendar items are synced with a webdav server there. As far as I see what you are asking for is Microsoft specific / not part of the open standard.
You can always add links to the description of a Todo.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ICalendar
JulioAmestica
Ok I understand, thank you for your answer!