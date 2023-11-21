Unsolved Mouse Gestures Sync
Is there any way, I can sync mouse gestures? Because every time I download Vivaldi or create a profile, I have to manually create and set the mouse gestures. If there is any way I can sync the gestures? If there is no option, as Vivaldi has lots of options n features it will be really helpful for a lot of us if you add the sync for mouse gestures & keyboard shortcuts.
Thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@OchirAbib Sync is still work in progress. There are many requests to sync more features — shortcuts, preferences, etc., — but Mouse Gestures were not specifically mentioned before as far as I know.