context menu has two options that does same thing
after the update, my context menu has two options that does same thing.
can i remove the first option? this tabstack thing.
samsung a40
android 11
Aaron Translator
@Voko6503 How to reproduce?
r u kidding me? just press and hold a youtube video.
mib3berlin
@Voko6503
No kidding, I have this entry but it does different things.
Did you change tab stack default settings?
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.91 Stable
Aaron Translator
@Voko6503 said in context menu has two options that does same thing:
r u kidding me?
I can't recognized what language in your picture.
Also, you didn't point out which one was abnormal.
If you disable tab stacking, the context menu will still have the "Open in new tab stack" item, it comes first in float menu on the screenshots. In this case it works the same way as "Open in new background tab", i.e. it opens a link (video, picture) in the background tab.
This is really a flaw in the browser interface, which does not apply the change of tab mode in the context menu.
mib3berlin
@mib3berlin thanks bro