Stable shows snapshot icon
Aaron Translator
Normally I just use snapshot (currently 3171.92) and set it to default. To test some issues, stable was just installed (3171.91) but not set as default (still is snapshot).
When I open stable, the menu icon appears as snapshot's black/white instead of stable's red/white.
Xiaomi Max2 with Android 7.1.1
Samsung S22 Ultra with Android 13
Feature or Bug ?
Aaron Translator
Two of my friends have verified and confirmed it.
One of them:
Samsung Fold 5 with Android 13, only stable installed separately (3171.91)
another:
Xiaomi Mi 11 with Android 13, both stable(3171.91) and snapshot(3171.92) installed
@Aaron said in Stable shows snapshot icon:
This is normal, it's been that way in all versions of Vivaldi. It's a side menu icon, not a launcher icon. You can easy check it by installing any old stable version of the browser.
Aaron Translator
@far4 Although this does not affect use, it seems not coordinated enough. Especially when opening stable and snapshot at the same time, confusion will be caused.