How do notes and bookmarks look like in 6.4?
Well, after one of the updates I uninstalled Vivaldi and installed version 5.7.
It was because of unusable notes and bookmarks panel. There was no way for full screen window. I could open notes only in a half window.
Is that issue fixed in latest update? I need to know before I decide to update from 5.7.
Aaron Translator
@Firlej
All 5 panels now display approximately 2/3 of the screen by default.
You can touch n hold the top area of a panel (shown below) and drag to resize them.
@Aaron Thanks. So I have to make two unnecessary moves every time, I need to open bookmarks. I'll stay with 5.7.
Aaron Translator
@Firlej That's a shame. Sympathize with you
Then developers can remove that empty block at the top too.
And bring back the icons at the bottom: now I can switch by swiping, but I don't see any icons, only the colour selection, color thin line of the tab.
And add date/time label for records of history.
@far4 said in How do notes and bookmarks look like in 6.4?:
Then developers can remove that empty block at the top too.
Right. I just checked it on another device and it's hilarious. They made bookmarks and notes completely unusable now.