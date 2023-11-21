Unable to edit URL in vivlai 6.4 android
-
when I click on the address bar instead of the URL f the current page I am on I get "search or type URL" so I cannot copy or edit the URL of the current site I am on.
-
Hi,
Have you modified any Flag?
If so,
Revert them back and Check.
Add your OS Version and Mobile model.
--
Actually I have that problem on Stable since long too but not on Snap.
For the moment seems some of the Flags options but I don't bother on reset them since I can access from the Keyboard itself.
Edit option Gboard
--
You may try installing the Snapshot version or any Dual App to clone it too and whether there's any difference.
-
@Zalex108 I tried snapshot but it has the same problem.
I tried upgrading my other phone Xperia 1 and it shows the same problem but at least at the top I can see the pen icon so I can still edit the URL although it is an extra click compared to 6.2
So besides the fact that the URL disappears on my daily phone which is an Xperia XZ1 compact the pen does not appear. So there is another problem that some elements of the UI are hidden for phone with smaller resolutions.
I have not modified any flags
-
Ok the pen at the top is now showing on my Xperia XZ1 compact after completely uninstalling and reinstalling version 6.4
-
Aaron Translator
@dbug2012 In addition to the Vivaldi version, you'd better provide your operating system version (and device model related information) so that others can help verify it.
(BTW Xperia XZ1 compact is indeed a good phone)
-
The problem seems to be with reverse search suggestion order. When enable the pen is hidden before 6.4 I did not mind it since I could edit URL from the address bar
-
@Aaron I am running 6.4 on both Xperia 1 (android 11) and on Xperia XZ1 compact (android 9)
-
@dbug2012 said in Unable to edit URL in vivlai 6.4 android:
The problem seems to be with reverse search suggestion order. When enable the pen is hidden before 6.4 I did not mind it since I could edit URL from the address bar
Just checked,
Right, edit options appears but on top disabling Reverse order.
We'll need to check whether has a Bug Report already.
Thx
-
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/704759
Partly Reported but per your comment still broken.
@mib2berlin
Hi,
Would you check whether exist an official bug report about this?
Thx
-
@Zalex108
Hi, this is not a bug, a second line open with the address bar data.
To edit it use the pencil button.
-
IMO, the behaviour is back to front and the previous behaviour was correct.
If you are touching the url in a tab that already has a page loaded, it's to view or edit the url. You can click X to clear the URL and enter a new URL or search term. If you open a new tab, and touch the url then you would expect it to be empty. It seems to be adding clutter to the UI for functionality that already existed.
I'd like to understand why the change was made, but ...
-
@YpC3dG
Hi, I know the address bar on desktop is developed from scratch but on Android it does the same in Chrome, Edge but not in Opera.
Chromium delete the URL but doesn't open the menu, this is really cool.
You cant edit, copy or share, you have to use the menu.
I often need to copy or share the URL, it's much better now for me.
As always, it depends on your workflow.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
The thing is that previously, the edit URL buttons were near the Address bar.
If you use the Address bar on bottom, the edit buttons still appear on top.
If you enable, Reserve search entries order, the edit buttons disappear if there's lots of suggestions entries.
It was reported on the Android Subforum 30 days ago.
-
@temkem said in Input field crash fix – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3167.7:
While on a website, if you click on the address bar, it looks empty and you can’t see what kind of address is written there. And if the address bar is located at the bottom and Reverse search suggestion order is enabled, then there are no icons: share, copy address and edit address.
still happens
-
@Zalex108
Hm, the edit buttons appear above the address bar if it is at bottom not on top of the screen.
The suggestions always overlay the edit buttons but I don't understand, if you want to search you don't need the buttons.
If you change your mind, hit the X and the buttons appear again.
This all is maybe a usability question but not a bug.
Cheers, mib
-
I'll agree with the OP here, if I tap the address bar on a loaded page it is to view the URL, so this adds extra steps.
-
Actually,
Here are more things
- Address bar on top shows Edit buttons on top
- Address bar on top shows Edit buttons on top [Reverse results Enabled]
- Address bar on bottom shows Edit buttons on top
- Address bar on bottom hides Edit buttons [Reverse results Enabled]
So there's more to see
The mentioned Bug is related to Reverse results and hidden buttons problem
-
Same here, and to me it's also a bug to see URL text in the address bar, tap it and end up with an empty edit box instead. It breaks one of the most basic assumptions of intuitive UIs since forever, it's just another destructive idea from the megacorporations changing basic UI stuff that has been working fine since forever, and it should not be tolerated or perpetuated.
I very often like to select parts of the URL, not the whole thing, and I do not accept that some separate button that only knows to do copy-all should be the replacement for the previous plain and simple edit box behavior.
-
spitfire94
Updated and was unable to edit URL by simply tapping the address. Instead it prompted for a search. Because I had reverse search suggestion order enabled, there was no button or way to edit the URL. I suggest adding an option to what tapping on the address field does, or maybe tap and hold to edit URL.
Application version
Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.91
Operating system
Android 13; KB2005 Build/TQ3C.230901.001.B1
-
Hi,
@temkem has reported or found the Report
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/713151