@Zalex108 I tried snapshot but it has the same problem.

I tried upgrading my other phone Xperia 1 and it shows the same problem but at least at the top I can see the pen icon so I can still edit the URL although it is an extra click compared to 6.2

So besides the fact that the URL disappears on my daily phone which is an Xperia XZ1 compact the pen does not appear. So there is another problem that some elements of the UI are hidden for phone with smaller resolutions.

I have not modified any flags