I was buing some new tires lately and now I do have a permanent tab in my browser. It's there every time after browser launch. It's always first. It cannot be closed. It can be moved it to a new window but closing the new window makes it appear, also it doesn't appear in the new window when it's in the first one but after closing the first one it does migrate to the new window.

I've searched extensions, it's not there, also it's not in apps (not sure if such action could be possible, but checked anyway). I've cleared cookies of this site. I've performed noob repair re-install of the browser, but I didn't remove all data. You can see the logo on the image, not sure if that's their fault, so I won't be hating the company (yet). One more bizzare thing - it's always tiny as shown on picture, normally the tabs are long and they're being reduced in size when there's lack of space. This one is small at all times.



//modedit: punctuation