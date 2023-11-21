not openning the site + CPU overload
after entering the address in the field - I press enter and it takes about 20 seconds - nothing happens, only the CPU - one core runs at 100%.
It happened after the update - yesterday, I haven't seen it anywhere and it's super annoying!
DoctorG Ambassador
@xtom999 Issue was fixed in 6.5 Snapshot.
You can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot)
Test it, you will not lose your profile of 6.4 Stable.
mib3berlin
@xtom999
Hi, disable History in the address bar priority settings or move it down.
User with Years of history report this.
Cheers, mib